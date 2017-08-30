DAP urges Malaysians to be ‘life-changers’ in Merdeka message

Lim reminded Malaysians that they have the power to enact the change that they desire. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia's struggle to be a nation driven by justice and liberty is incomplete, DAP's Lim Guan Eng said in his message on the eve of Merdeka.

The DAP secretary-general also said the country still grappled with racial and religious politics nearly 60 years since achieving independence.

“Therefore as we look forward to the next 60 years, Malaysians should be both political life-changers and economic game-changers to reclaim our Merdeka promise as a nation with a heart that loves each other, values principles and upholds our fundamental rights in the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement.

He then asked Malaysians to consider what they wanted for the country today, and reminded them that they have the power to enact the change that they desire.

Malaysia celebrates its 60th Merdeka Day tomorrow.