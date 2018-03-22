DAP unlikely to feature in Kelantan ballots for GE14

Kelantan DAP chief Chua Chin Hui speaks during the launch of the Pakatan Harapan interracial relations committee at Pasir Mas March 21, 2018. — PicturePASIR MAS, March 22 — DAP downplayed its chances last night of contesting the 14th general elections (GE14) in Kelantan, despite expressing interest in two state seats last year.

Kelantan DAP chief Chua Chin Hui told ethnic Chinese voters here that, even if his party were to take part, its candidates would contest under the banner of its Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners.

“I want to tell you, DAP most likely will not contest. Most likely,” Chua said at the launch of Kelantan PH interracial relations committee in Kampung Aur Duri, Salor here.

“If there is, most likely our candidate will contest under the logo of Parti Amanah Negara, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, or PKR.”

“But that is not important, what is important (is that) we cooperate to get a PH win. It’s not about which party the candidate represents, but he represents PH,” he added.

In September last year, news portal Malaysiakini quoted Chua saying that DAP has requested to contest the Kota Lama and Galas seats in Kelantan.

Chua reportedly said that DAP had last contested in the state in 1986, among them in the Kota Lama state seat which was before this called Padang Garong.

The same report had also quoted Kelantan PH deputy chairman Wan Abd Rahim Wan Abdullah as confirming the request.