DAP trio demand Speaker withdraw threat against them

In a joint statement on March 7, three DAP MPs had demanded for Pandikar’s resignation for refusing to allow discussions on certain matters in Parliament. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Three DAP MPs today filed a motion in the Parliament to demand Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia to withdraw a threat of action that the latter issued against them last week.

In a motion filed under Standing Order 18, Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said that the speaker should not have threatened him, Taiping MP Datuk Nga Kor Ming, and Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar with severe action if they did not issue an open apology over remarks they made earlier this month.

“We demand that the letter [seeking an apology] be withdrawn. The comments we made were actually part of our freedom of speech,” he said during a press conference today.

In a joint statement on March 7, the MPs had demanded for Pandikar’s resignation for refusing to allow discussions on certain matters in Parliament.

Pandikar has since said that he would take action against the lawmakers if they did not apologise for their remarks.

