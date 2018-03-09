Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DAP told to re-submit registration application for 206 new branches

Friday March 9, 2018
10:27 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ernest Zacharevic carves SOS into Indonesian palm oil plantationErnest Zacharevic carves SOS into Indonesian palm oil plantation

Rockmelon imports from Australia halted amid listeria fearsRockmelon imports from Australia halted amid listeria fears

The Edit: Chong Wei biopic lands in cinemas next weekThe Edit: Chong Wei biopic lands in cinemas next week

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Loke said this was conveyed to him during his meeting with ROS director-general Surayati Ibrahim at ROS' headquarters today. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaLoke said this was conveyed to him during his meeting with ROS director-general Surayati Ibrahim at ROS' headquarters today. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, March 9 — DAP has been asked to re-submit its application to register 206 new branches to the Registrar of Societies, according the party’s National Organising Secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said this was conveyed to him during his meeting with ROS director-general Surayati Ibrahim at RoS’ headquarters here today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Loke said the re-submission was necessary as the original application sent in May 2013 was not approved due the party’s CEC polls, which were only finalised in November last year.

He added that the re-submission would be settled in a month or two. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram