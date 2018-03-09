DAP told to re-submit registration application for 206 new branches

PUTRAJAYA, March 9 — DAP has been asked to re-submit its application to register 206 new branches to the Registrar of Societies, according the party's National Organising Secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said this was conveyed to him during his meeting with ROS director-general Surayati Ibrahim at RoS’ headquarters here today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Loke said the re-submission was necessary as the original application sent in May 2013 was not approved due the party’s CEC polls, which were only finalised in November last year.

He added that the re-submission would be settled in a month or two. — Bernama