DAP to gain most from distribution of parliamentary seats, says PAS

KOTA BARU, Jan 8 – PAS vice-president Datuk Amar Nik Abdullah said the DAP will gain the most from the distribution of parliamentary seats to be contested by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“It is beyond Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to win all 52 seats and their chances of losing is great. The DAP is dominant as they have their own voters and traditional seats,” he told reporters at the presentation of appointment letters to Kelantan local council members here, today.

He said the distribution of seats to be contested in GE14 was just a DAP strategy to win the support of the Malay voters.

PH has decided to contest 165 parliamentary seats in Peninsular Malaysia with PPBM ‘given’ 52 seats, PKR (51), DAP (35) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) (27).

On PH’s move to name Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister’s candidate if they won GE14, Mohd Amar said it reflected PH’s lack of credible candidates. — Bernama