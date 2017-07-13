DAP takes RoS to task over ‘silence’ on re-election

Jaafar receives the memorandum from Lau (centre) and Ng outside the PSD in Putrajaya.— Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — Two DAP assemblyman have lodged a complaint with the Public Service Department (PSD) against the Registrar of Societies director-general for alleged dereliction of duties.

Lau Weng San (Kampung Tunku) and Ng Sze Han (Kinrara) said they sought the PSD to investigate Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah as it had been some time since the RoS’ correspondence with the party over the central executive committee elections.

“The last correspondence was dated Nov 11, 2013 and since then a total of 1,338 days have passed with no response,” Lau said outside the PSD headquarters here yesterday.

“I believe this matter warrants a serious investigation by the PSD.”

A memorandum with the complaint was received by the department’s corporate communications deputy assistant director Jaafar Jantan.

Pointing to the registrar’s client charter, Lau said any investigation and decision over complaints against an organisation had to be completed within 179 days.

“The media statement issued on Friday instructing DAP to hold another re-election was improper as it did not go through the proper channels,” he said.

“They failed to directly contact us, but issued a media statement instead

“If there was anything wrong with our internal elections, they should have informed us via official meetings with notifications in black and white.

“That way we can focus on the shortcomings and rectify them so they will not be repeated in subsequent elections.”

Lau urged the RoS to “conduct themselves professionally and without fear or favour”.

Ng said the memorandum included DAP’s grievances concerning its application to open new branches and amendments to the party’s constitution.

He said that according to the registrar’s client charter, it only took five days to process any new branch application and 23 days to process amendment requests.

“As far back as 2012, we had received over 220 applications for new branches throughout the country, but have been unable to do so as the RoS has yet to approve them,” he said.

Ng said the proposals for constitutional amendments were submitted over the past several years, and included measures for gender equality by increasing the number of women in the CEC by 30 per cent.

“Other amendments include increasing the number of overall CEC representatives, the number of state committee representatives, and expanding the time-frame to re-elect the committee,” he said.

“However, the gender equality aspect is the most important as it will have the most impact on DAP’s policies. But until the RoS responds we cannot implement these amendments.”

DAP elected 20 CEC members during an ordinary congress on Dec 15, 2012. However, on July 30, 2013, the registrar instructed it to hold a re-election, which took place on Sept 29 that year.

The results were the same as the 2012 election, and the RoS informed DAP on Nov 11 the CEC was suspended until it was duly satisfied with the election.

