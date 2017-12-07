DAP submits new CEC line-up, hopes smooth road to GE14

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said he is hopes the societies regular will soon approve the leadership list that has been hanging over his party the last few years. ― Picture by A. RubanPUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The DAP wants the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to hasten approval of its new central executive committee (CEC) elected last month so it can prepare for the 14th general elections.

After submitting the new CEC-line up and financial statement report to a RoS representative here today, DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said he is hopes the societies regular will soon approve the leadership list that has been hanging over his party the last few years.

“We have met all requirement set by the RoS and I don’t see any reason why it won’t give us the greenlight,” he told reporters waiting outside the RoS complex.

Asked what DAP’s next step was should the RoS not approve the new CEC line-up, Loke said the latest party election and results should remain unless stated otherwise.

“Our utmost priority in the past few months was to get DAP’s CEC election out and abide by all the requirements imposed by the RoS,” he said.

Loke who is also Seremban MP was also asked to comment about the use of a single unified logo for the four-party Pakatan Harapan (PH) Opposition alliance to use in the general elections.

PH has yet to obtain approval for its logo as component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, chaired by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is facing a similar approval predicament on its leadership election.

He said the matter had been discussed within the pact, but that there was no concrete decision as yet.

The DAP held a special congress on November 12 to elect a new CEC after the RoS ordered one after rejecting the 2013 list.

About 90 per cent of the top posts were unchanged. The election saw the entry of former Selangor state executive councillor Ronnie Liu and and Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar replacing the late Karpal Singh who was killed in an accident in 2014, and Skudai assemblyman Boo Cheng Hau.