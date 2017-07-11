DAP should abide by RoS order, says PAS

KOTA BHARU, July 11 — PAS said today DAP should not be afraid to hold a re-election for its central executive committee, as ordered by the Registrar of Societies, unless it has internal problems.

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said DAP should abide by the RoS decision or be prepared to face the implications of defying the order.

“In my opinion, it is better for DAP to abide by the RoS order. What is there to be afraid of a re-election if there are no internal problems,” he said to reporters outside the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here.

The RoS had ordered DAP to hold a re-election for its 20 CEC members following complaints by some party members of manipulation of the polls held in December 2012 as well the RoS-ordered re-election held in September 2013. — Bernama