DAP reps quit after losing party elections, Guan Eng says

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng says he will hold a meeting with DAP Malacca party leaders and members on February 14, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng claimed today that Kota Melaka MP Sim Tong Him and his faction resigned because they could not accept their defeat in the 2015 state party elections.

Lim accused Sim and his faction of attacking the party after the 2015 DAP Malacca state convention instead of training their guns on the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Instead of working to win back the confidence of DAP Melaka members, they turned against DAP for spurning them, leading to a one-year suspension by the party,” Lim said in a statement, referring to Sim and the three state assemblymen who quit the DAP — Goh Leong San (Duyong), Lim Jack Wong (Bachang), and Chin Choong Seong (Kesidang).

“Any party member that genuinely loves their party would communicate policy differences with the party leadership. None of the four had conveyed to me, Acting National Chairman Tan Kok Wai or National Organising Secretary Anthony Loke on the so-called deep policy differences with the party,” the DAP secretary-general added.

Lim said he would hold a meeting with DAP Malacca party leaders and members tomorrow.

The four announced yesterday their resignation from the DAP, reportedly saying that they had lost confidence in the party and in the leadership.

In March last year, the DAP’s disciplinary committee issued a one-year suspension from February 7, 2016 against Sim and Goh, for allegedly disparaging the party through a court case against another party member.