DAP rep says aide charged with sexual assault already quit

Ex DAP aide L. Prem Anand (right) entering the court room at the Magistrate’s Court in George Town July 18, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — DAP’s state assemblyman Yeoh Soon Him has clarified that L. Prem Anand, who earlier today was charged with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a college student, had quit as his aide since last month.

The Paya Terubong representative said Prem no longer holds any position in the Penang state government, nor any DAP branch since May this year.

“Since this matter is now at the court stage, all parties must respect the legal process and allow the court to decide.

“Nobody can go above the law and disrespect the law,” Yeoh said in a statement.

This morning in a Magistrate Court in George Town, Prem pleaded not guilty to committing the offence under Section 354 of the Penal Code on July 6 at about 11.30pm against a 21-year-old woman at a carpark of an entertainment outlet on Beach Street in George Town.

The section carries a jail sentence of up to 10 years, whipping, a fine or any two punishments upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin proposed a RM10,000 bail sum and for the court to impose a condition for the accused to report to the police regularly.

The magistrate later fixed August 23 for mention of the case.