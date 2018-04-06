DAP Pekan Nenas rep expects personal attacks to shadow him

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub (third from right) launched the Tanjung Piai Pakatan Harapan parliament-level election machinery at Kampung Sri Menanti, Pekan Nenas last night. — Picture by Ben Tan PEKAN NENAS, April 6 — Personal attacks targeting election rivals are nothing new, but a state DAP lawmaker believes they will become more prevalent during the general election (GE14).

Incumbent Pekan Nanas state assemblyman Yeo Tung Siong said he was attacked this way in 2013.

“My face on the campaign posters had so many nasty features such as a big dot on my forehead and also horns growing out my head that was drawn by irresponsible individuals during the last general election (GE13).

“It’s definitely not easy being in the DAP and also the Opposition pact as we have to face such vile attacks at times,” said Yeo in Bahasa Malaysia at the Tanjung Piai Pakatan Harapan (PH) parliament-level election machinery launch at Kampung Sri Menanti here yesterday night.

Yeo, who is also the newly-named Pekan Nenas state seat candidate for DAP, claimed such tactics will also feature in the coming campaign.

He also claimed he was being targeted by rivals on Facebook, purportedly to depict him and his party as having a Christian agenda.

Yeo was among the speakers at the event and was joined by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, its vice chairman Suhaizan Kaiat and Iskandar Puteri Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy division chief Samat Atan.

Salahuddin also officially launched the Tanjung Piai Pakatan Harapan (PH) parliament-level election machinery during the three-hour event that started at 9pm.

In his speech, Salahhuddin urged Malay voters not to fall for communal politics.

“This is not a racial issue. I urged the Malays to be strong willed and not be easily spooked by their own fears,” he said.

Salahuddin is expected to contest in the Pulai parliamentary constituency, but could go for the Tanjung Piai seat following suggestions of a seat swap involving PPBM and Amanah.

PPBM is slated to contest Tanjung Piai, which is held by MCA’s Datuk Wee Jeck Seng.

In the previous general election, Wee's majority fell more than half from the 12,371 he won in 2008.

Pekan Nenas is helmed by Yeo, while Kukup is held by BN’s Suhaimi Salleh. Both the state seats are under the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency.