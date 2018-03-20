DAP: Pakatan’s dream lives or dies on Ayer Hitam result

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at the DAP Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― The Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat will determine if Pakatan Harapan can win in the 14th general election, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng declared today.

Lim said PH can only hope to win federal power by winning in constituencies like Ayer Hitam that is currently held by MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“If we win Ayer Hitam, we can win Putrajaya… whether or not we can win Putrajaya will be determined by our ability to win in such seats,” Lim told reporters here.

DAP announced two weeks ago that one of its more prominent leaders, Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong, will challenge Wee for the seat.

Today, the party launched a donation drive for Liew's campaign.

Pundits said the move reflected the predominantly Chinese Opposition's party's confidence, built on the back of massive gains in the previous general elections.

MORE TO COME