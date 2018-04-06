DAP: Pakatan would clean house in first 100 days

Lim said the pact would move immediately to appoint a new Attorney-General who will be tasked with undoing laws that were responsible for undermining the country's populace and institutions. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Pakatan Harapan would introduce sweeping reforms to restore Malaysians' liberties and the country's institutions within 100 days of winning the general election, according to DAP's Lim Kit Siang.

He said the pact would move immediately to appoint a new Attorney-General who will be tasked with undoing laws that Lim said were responsible for undermining the country's populace and institutions.

“The new Attorney-General must draft a 'Great Repeal Bill' which would be a short, simple Bill listing out numerous Acts of Parliament which have either, totally or in part, to be repealed because they contain provisions which take away or seriously impinge the enjoyment of civil liberties,” he said in a statement.

The laws that would be repealed include the Peaceful Assemblies Act, the Communications & Multimedia Act, the Trade Union Act, the Immigration Act, the Societies Act, the Police Act, the Universities and University Colleges Act, the Official Secrets Act, the Sedition Act, and the Printing Presses and Publicity Act.

Also to be reversed is the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 that was recently passed by Parliament.

Key institutions that would also be reformed include the judiciary, the Attorney-General's Chambers, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and the police, Lim said.

“Sixty years of continuous rule by Umno-led administrations have resulted in the elimination of all independent institutions, and the collapse of checks and balances that underpin a genuine democratic system of government,” he said.

The prime minister is expected to seek the dissolution of Parliament today to pave way for the 14th general election.