DAP mum on Zairil, Dyana’s future

Penang DAP vice-chairman and Bukit Bendera MP Zairil Khir Johari (centre) speaks to the media after his engagement to Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud in Ipoh March 10, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibPETALING JAYA, March 11 — DAP leaders declined to comment about the effect of Zairil Khir Johari and Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud’s engagement on either’s potential candidacy in the general election.

Zairil and Dyana announced their engagement yesterday, ending years of speculation about their relationship.

DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo told Malay Mail his party will decide on the matter when necessary.

“This policy applies to all candidacy nominees in the party and not just the two,” he stressed.

Acting DAP national chairman Tak Kok Wai told Malay Mail the decision will be made by the selection committee.

However, he also asserted that the committee has not finalised its choices.

The 14th general election must be held no later than August, or five months away at most.

“The five-man committee, which I am part of, has yet to meet and make a decision. Seats at all levels for parliamentary or state have yet to be decided,” he told Malay Mail.

Yesterday, Zairil and Dyana were engaged at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel in Ipoh.

Zairil is Penang DAP vice-chairman and Bukit Bendera MP while Dyana Sofya is a member of the DAP Socialist Youth national executive council and unsuccessfully contested the Teluk Intan seat in 2014.

Prior to the confirmation of their relationship, the two had repeatedly fended off rumours and allegations of an affair, including purported photographs of them behaving intimately leaked online in early 2017.

In a statement on his Facebook page yesterday, Zairil said his previous and most recent marriage ended late last year.