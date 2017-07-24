DAP MPs rally Borneo lawmakers to push Sabah judge for Chief Justice

Tan Sri Richard Malanjum (pic) is currently the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, while Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif had been president of the Court of Appeal prior to his appointment. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Two DAP MPs today invited federal lawmakers from Sabah and Sarawak to propose Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as Chief Justice in place of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif.

Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen and Sandakan counterpart Stephen Wong both cited Malanjum’s seniority over Raus as well as allegations of a constitutional breach in Raus’s tenure extension to support their proposal.

Malanjum is currently the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, while Raus had been president of the Court of Appeal prior to his appointment.

“[Since] the formation of Malaysia in 1963, there has never been a judge from the states of Sabah and Sarawak appointed as the Chief Justice of the Federal Court or the then Lord President,” the two wrote in a statement.

Aside from the lack of Chief Justices from either state, they also noted that Malanjum was elevated to the Federal Court in 2006, preceding Raus by around three years.

They then questioned if judges from Borneo were facing discrimination or a “glass ceiling”, and urged MPs from both states to attend a roundtable meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposal.

On July 7, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Raus’s tenure as the 14th Chief Justice of Malaysia will be extended for another three years from August 4. He was appointed on April 1.

The retirement age for judges in Malaysia is 66. Raus will be that age in August.