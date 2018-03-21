DAP MP warns EC’s first redelineation proposal could reach in Parliament

Ong claimed today that the first proposal could still be included in the final report expected to be tabled in Parliament next week. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A DAP lawmaker claimed today the Election Commission’s (EC) first redelineation proposal, which was superseded by a second proposal, could still resurface in Parliament when the report is tabled in this meeting.

EC’s first proposal, which has changes in the boundaries to 18 parliamentary constituencies in Selangor, encountered several objections and was amended to a newer proposal that only affects five federal seats in the state.

“We have received information that, when it comes to Selangor, the first proposal could be part of the report,” he told reporters during a press conference outside Dewan Rakyat.

Ong said that his party’s representatives will do “all they can” to oppose such a move, both in the Dewan Rakyat and outside.

MORE TO COME