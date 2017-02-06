Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 4:52 pm GMT+8

DAP MP wants probe against Ku Nan over claim Penang neglects Malays

Monday February 6, 2017
03:16 PM GMT+8

Tengku Adnan said he was proposing to turn Penang into a federal territory because the DAP state government supposedly does not care about the Malays. — Picture by Choo Choy MayTengku Adnan said he was proposing to turn Penang into a federal territory because the DAP state government supposedly does not care about the Malays. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — DAP lawmaker Lim Lip Eng called today for a police investigation against Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor over the minister’s claim that Penang has neglected the Malays.

Lim lodged a report at the Dang Wangi police station here.

“I believe that Tengku Adnan’s statement is completely baseless and as such, I’m lodging a report to request for the appropriate investigation to be taken against Tengku Adnan based on his statement,” the Segambut MP said in his police report.

National newswire Bernama quoted Tengku Adnan as saying that he was proposing to turn Penang into a federal territory because the DAP state government supposedly does not care about the Malays. He reportedly cited rising property prices in the state.

The Federal Territories minister has also reportedly suggested expanding the Federal Territories to include Langkawi in Kedah, parts of Malacca and Tioman in Pahang.

There are no local council elections in Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur, which is part of the Federal Territories and is run by a mayor appointed by the federal government.

