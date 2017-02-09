Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DAP MP urges restraint over pig-bristle row

Thursday February 9, 2017
04:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Japan accepted only 28 refugees from record application batchJapan accepted only 28 refugees from record application batch

Minister orders halt on raids to seize pig productsMinister orders halt on raids to seize pig products

Wenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL titleWenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL title

The Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned downThe Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned down

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Liew said non-Muslims must not interpret the 'harsh' enforcement action as Muslim sentiment towards them. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaLiew said non-Muslims must not interpret the 'harsh' enforcement action as Muslim sentiment towards them. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Malaysians must not allow minor controversies such as the seizure of pig-bristle brushes to cause friction among them, said DAP's Liew Chin Tong.

The Kluang MP explained that such issues should not be framed as a Muslim versus non-Muslim narrative.

"This is not the first time such a situation arises. The recent 'halal cake' controversy involving McDonald’s and Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) had already caused animosity between Muslims and non-Muslims.

"For me, this is not a religious issue. Therefore, Muslims and non-Muslims should refrain from attacking each other," he said in a statement.

Liew also urged Muslims not to view non-Muslim complaints on the matter as an attack against the former group, but unhappiness towards the authorities.

In the same vein, he said non-Muslims must not interpret the “harsh” enforcement action as Muslim sentiment towards them.

Authorities launched a nationwide “crackdown” on pig-bristle brushes this week, prompting at least one Muslim group to demand a new “pig logo” to denote when any product contains any pig-derived part.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today rejected this, saying existing laws requiring labels for non-food items with pig-derived parts were sufficient.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline