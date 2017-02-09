DAP MP urges restraint over pig-bristle row

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Malaysians must not allow minor controversies such as the seizure of pig-bristle brushes to cause friction among them, said DAP's Liew Chin Tong.
The Kluang MP explained that such issues should not be framed as a Muslim versus non-Muslim narrative.
"This is not the first time such a situation arises. The recent 'halal cake' controversy involving McDonald’s and Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) had already caused animosity between Muslims and non-Muslims.
"For me, this is not a religious issue. Therefore, Muslims and non-Muslims should refrain from attacking each other," he said in a statement.
Liew also urged Muslims not to view non-Muslim complaints on the matter as an attack against the former group, but unhappiness towards the authorities.
In the same vein, he said non-Muslims must not interpret the “harsh” enforcement action as Muslim sentiment towards them.
Authorities launched a nationwide “crackdown” on pig-bristle brushes this week, prompting at least one Muslim group to demand a new “pig logo” to denote when any product contains any pig-derived part.
Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today rejected this, saying existing laws requiring labels for non-food items with pig-derived parts were sufficient.