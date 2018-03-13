DAP MP suggests Putrajaya stalling on Selangor water restructuring

Klang MP Charles Santiago said under the national water policy, Putrajaya is responsible to finance the mandatory acquisition of all water assets in the state. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Klang MP Charles Santiago told Putrajaya to stop politicising Selangor’s water problems and admit that it cannot pay to restructure the state’s water services.

The DAP lawmaker said under the national water policy, Putrajaya is responsible to finance the mandatory acquisition of all water assets in the state.

“They are supposed to pay for Selangor's acquisition of Splash to complete the state's water restructuring exercise,” said Charles, in reference to the remaining water concessionaire Syarikat Pengeluaran Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd.

“Putrajaya has already paid for Puncak Niaga, Syabas, and Abass to be returned to Selangor's control.”

The three Selangor water concessionaires were taken over by the state in September 2014.

At a news conference in the Parliament lobby today, Charles asked why the Selangor administration must “name the price” in the water restructuring exercise when the federal government was financing this.

He also said Putrajaya has not explained why it was now willing to only provide 60 per cent of the funds instead of 100 per cent as previously stated.

“Why should Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali be the one to 'name the price' when Putrajaya has already said it will pay the lion's share? The argument now is whether the lion of Putrajaya is able to swallow a cost that will not burden the people of Selangor,” he said.

Earlier in the Dewan Rakyat, Energy, Green Technology and Water minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili had urged Azmin to name a price for the takeover of Splash to complete the water restructuring exercise that started four years ago.