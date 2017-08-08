DAP MP submits additional motion to re-introduce unilateral conversion ban to revised Bill

File picture shows M. Kulasegaran, M. Indira Gandhi, the mother in a child custody tussle case, and lawyer Aston Paiva (right). — Picture by Melissa ChiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — DAP’s M Kulasegaran has submitted an additional motion to Parliament so that Section 88A can be inserted back into the amendment of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 2016.

The Ipoh Barat MP said it was essential for the section to be included in the Bill, as it was the most important bit that prevents unilateral conversion.

“I am compelled to after due consultation. It is important that this matter is put as an amendment tomorrow,” Kulasegaran said in a press conference at Parliament today.

The divorce lawyer also said the new changes made yesterday goes against the pledge made by the Barisan Nasional government in 2009 to disallow unilateral conversion.

He questioned the reason given by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in removing the section.

“The excuse that it is contradictory to the law goes against the Cabinet decision. Man-made law is not perfect. You can challenge it,” Kulasegaran added.

DAP’s Teo Nie Ching meanwhile added that Parliament should take this opportunity to make the law clear so that the four cases pending in court can be resolved easily.

“The cases are in court as law is not clear yet. Parliament should step in to make the law clear and simple enough so that cases don’t need to go into court anymore,” the Kulai MP said.

Commenting on the other portions of the Bill, Kulasegaran said it was a good Bill but once again emphasised that Section88A was the most important to bit to be included.

“I would whole-heartedly support it. All other portions are good. But, this needs to put back in. I’m assisting them to put back and confront (the critics),” he said referring to his additional motion.

The Bill today was tabled without the new Section 88A, which explicitly states that “both parties” in a civil marriage must agree for the conversion of a minor into Islam.

Except for the inclusion of Section 88A, amendments proposed to the Bill remain the same as when it first came to light in November, last year.

The problems with unilateral child conversions persist despite a Cabinet ruling prohibiting the practice, due to the lack of legal weight behind the decision.

Many groups have since expressed anger over the exclusion of Section 88A, which they say would resolve the crux of the problem involving unilateral conversion cases in the country.