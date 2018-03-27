DAP MP seeks injunction to stop Speaker from allowing tabling of redelineation report in Parliament

Klang MP Charles Santiago speaks during a press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― DAP’s Klang MP Charles Santiago today applied for an injunction order in a bid to stop the Dewan Rakyat Speaker from allowing the redelineation report to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow.

Charles made the application this morning at the Shah Alam High Court, hoping to obtain an ex-parte order tomorrow morning before the report is officially tabled in Parliament.

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia earlier today reiterated that the tabling of the report will proceed despite pending court cases against the Election Commission by the Selangor and Penang state governments.

“The report is incomplete as the Election Committee has not completed the inquiry involving 107 groups, totalling some 10,000 voters,” he said during a press conference at the Parliament media room today.

MORE TO COME