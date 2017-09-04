DAP MP proposes key moves for incoming police chief

Fuzi will start as the new Inspector-General of Police replacing Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60 tomorrow. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun must undertake crucial steps to restore public trust and confidence in the police, said DAP's Steven Sim.

According to the Bukit Mertajam MP, these include locating missing Christian pastor Raymond Koh, tackling gambling syndicates in the country, eliminating custodial deaths, and redirecting police resources away from politics.

Sim pointed out to Fuzi — who is head of the Special Branch — that the police intelligence unit had been reinforced at the expense of departments that directly combat crime such as the Criminal Investigating Department (CID).

“The new IGP should 'free' the police from politics and focus instead on real crimes,” he said in a statement.

He further suggested that Fuzi adopt recommendations for police reforms as proposed by Royal Commission of Inquiry for police reforms.

Sim went on to pledge the opposition's support for efforts by Fuzi to restore the professionalism of the police.

Fuzi will start as the new Inspector-General of Police replacing Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60 tomorrow.