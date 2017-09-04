Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DAP MP proposes key moves for incoming police chief

Monday September 4, 2017
04:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

In Melaka, foreigners refusing to pay RM10 tourism taxIn Melaka, foreigners refusing to pay RM10 tourism tax

The Edit: Five tips to get you motivated to hit the gym againThe Edit: Five tips to get you motivated to hit the gym again

South Korea detects signs North preparing missile launchSouth Korea detects signs North preparing missile launch

S. Korea coach promises win in Tashkent, secure World Cup placeS. Korea coach promises win in Tashkent, secure World Cup place

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Fuzi will start as the new Inspector-General of Police replacing Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60 tomorrow. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaFuzi will start as the new Inspector-General of Police replacing Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60 tomorrow. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun must undertake crucial steps to restore public trust and confidence in the police, said DAP's Steven Sim.

According to the Bukit Mertajam MP, these include locating missing Christian pastor Raymond Koh, tackling gambling syndicates in the country, eliminating custodial deaths, and redirecting police resources away from politics.

Sim pointed out to Fuzi — who is head of the Special Branch — that the police intelligence unit had been reinforced at the expense of departments that directly combat crime such as the Criminal Investigating Department (CID).

“The new IGP should 'free' the police from politics and focus instead on real crimes,” he said in a statement.

He further suggested that Fuzi adopt recommendations for police reforms as proposed by Royal Commission of Inquiry for police reforms.

Sim went on to pledge the opposition's support for efforts by Fuzi to restore the professionalism of the police.

Fuzi will start as the new Inspector-General of Police replacing Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 60 tomorrow.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline