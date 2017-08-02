DAP MP lauds EIS, but wants review for financial model

Klang MP Charles Santiago said he supports the government’s move to introduce the unemployment security net as it is necessary, but wants its financial model reviewed. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― The proposed Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS) is a good effort but stronger safeguards are needed to prevent financial abuse, a federal Opposition lawmaker said today.

“It's the financial model underlying the EIS that's the problem. When there is already [funds] available in Socso and EPF contributed by employers and employees, why the need to tax more?” he told Malay Mail Online.

EPF refers to the Employees Provident Fund while Sosco refers to the Social Security Organisation.

Charles, an economist, said the federal government has access to billions of ringgit in the workers’ pension scheme, Socso, as well as the Human Resource Development Fund and said enacting a new legislation to force people to contribute was akin to “daylight robbery”.

“More taxes are only going to burden employers and employees who are already stretched financially, trying to make their due contributions.

“Also, the number of those being retrenched and the amount the government aims to collect for this scheme doesn't make sense. For example if 20,000 are retrenched, why do you need a billion ringgit fund?” he asked.

