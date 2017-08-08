DAP MP, Hindraf slam withdrawal of clause in child conversion Bill

Hindraf chairman P. Waytha Moorthy says the current administration showed no interest to address unfairness and lacked a basic moral compass to the aggrieved parties in cases of unilateral conversions of children in divorce disputes. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Hindraf criticised today the removal of a clause from the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 that prohibited unilateral conversions of children to Islam.

The Indian rights non-governmental organisation said the formation of a special ministerial team to oversee the implementation of the amendments to the Bill was nothing but a 'wayang kulit' (shadow play).

“[The prime minister’s] toothless non-Muslim Cabinet members are powerless counterparts who are in cohorts to cheat the public in general and are mere puppets and insignificant in shaping the country’s policies,” Hindraf chairman P. Waytha Moorthy said in a statement.

The current administration, Waytha Moorthy claimed, showed no interest to address unfairness and lacked a basic moral compass to the aggrieved parties in cases of unilateral conversions of children in divorce disputes.

Putrajaya had yesterday withdrawn the Bill from Parliament that would have prohibited the religious conversion of children needing only the consent of one parent after conservative Muslims protested against it.

Section 88(A) of the Bill, which explicitly states that “both parties” in a civil marriage must agree before the conversion of a minor to Islam, will be removed in the new amendments that are scheduled for first reading today.

In a separate statement, Klang MP Charles Santiago said the dropping of the Bill was saddening to parents and children in such circumstances.

“The recent case in point is that of (Hindu mother) M. Indira Gandhi’s. She has been fighting the unilateral conversion of her three children by her Muslim convert ex-husband for the last eight years.

He said the decision to revoke Clause 88(A) will leave Indira in the bind and added that more will suffer the same fate, especially when the act of converting to Islam is used by one spouse to gain custody of his children.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has said that the government will table a new version of the Bill, but with the removal of Section 88(A).

This, Santiago said, was “mere nonsense”, claiming the government remained supportive of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s proposed private Bill to increase Shariah Courts’ powers.

“So we are back to square one: why did the government withdraw the Bill suddenly? However embarrassing the answer may be, the government owes us the truth,” he said.