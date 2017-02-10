DAP MP calls for full details on proposed Kepong incinerator

Ong claimed previous 'lopsided contracts', such as the Express Rail Link, had given him cause for having doubts about the giant incinerator project. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming wants the government to fully disclose the concession agreement for an incinerator project in Kepong to avoid confusion and potential wastage in public funds.

Ong said the proposed solid waste incinerator in Taman Beringin, Kepong capable of handling 1,000 tonne per day will be the biggest in the country if the deal goes through and urged the Economic Planning Unit to reveal all details in the terms of the contract before awarding it to bidders.

"To avoid mistakes of the past, I call upon the Minister in charge of the EPU, Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, to disclose the details of the Kepong incinerator concession agreement including the projected cost of the project, the tipping fee that will be charged to DBKL, the conditions of the waste guarantee to the company, the length of the concession period, the performance indicators and the terms by which the government can take over the project if it fails to deliver," he said in a statement.

The DAP MP claimed previous “lopsided contracts”, such as the Express Rail Link, had given him cause for having doubts about the giant incinerator project.

"The nature of many of these lopsided contracts was only discovered after they were signed, usually when the government had to explain why they had to allow these concession holders to increase the price of tolls or train tickets by large and unreasonable increments,” he said.

Ong further claimed that failure to disclose these details will result in protests from the people.

The lawmaker had alluded to a news report by business weekly The Edge last month that the contract to build and operate the incinerator would be awarded next month.

According to the report, the three bidding companies are Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem Co, Cenviro Sbd Bhd (formerly UEM Environment Sdn Bhd) in partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and DRB-Hicom in partnership with Malakoff Corp Bhd and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp.