In Parliament, DAP MP asks why CID chief wasn’t suspended over cash haul

Australian media reported earlier this month that its federal police had frozen Wan Ahmad's Sydney bank accounts. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A DAP lawmaker asked the government why Federal Criminal Investigations Department (CID) chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd has not been suspended in light of the criminal investigation conducted against him by the Australian police.

In his debate of the Agong’s address at Dewan Rakyat today, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said he was shocked at Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s defence of Wan Ahmad, saying that the cop was “naive” about Australian financial laws.

“I was shocked when the deputy prime minister said the CID chief was naive. Is this an acceptable excuse? Why wasn’t the CID chief suspended from service, seeing that he had (allegedly) committed a criminal offense in Australia?

“He is one of the most senior police officers in this country. If he is corrupt, what chance do we have?” Ramkarpal asked.

Australian media reported earlier this month that its federal police had frozen Wan Ahmad’s Sydney bank accounts, locking in some A$320,000 (RM970,000) over questionable cash deposits suspected to be from money laundering.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the home minister, has said the Bukit Aman criminal investigations director was able to substantiate his reasons for the money to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“Commissioner Wan Najmuddin has explained the issue and we take it as the truth. I believe the explanation given was with proof.

“The IGP has seen the sales and purchase agreements,” Ahmad Zahid reportedly said.