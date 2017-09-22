DAP MP accuses BN of spin to shift focus over Uber investment scrutiny

Liew Chin Tong said Barisan Nasional strategic communications team’s claims that DAP was against the legalisation of both Grab and Uber was ‘malicious’. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Claims that DAP are against the legalisation of e-hailing services is an attempt to shift focus away from an ongoing bribery probe involving Putrajaya-backed institutions and Uber, DAP’s Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong said today.

In a statement, Liew said that Barisan Nasional strategic communications team’s claims that DAP was against the legalisation of both Grab and Uber was “malicious”.

Liew had earlier called on Putrajaya to respond to reports that Uber is now reviewing a web financial arrangements made by its operations in Malaysia to determine if there was any quid pro quo involved before the government legalised ride-sharing businesses earlier this year.

“Instead of addressing the real concerns, Barisan Nasional Strategic Communication Team tried to shift attention by alleging that the DAP wants to ban e-hailing and does not want e-hailing to be legalised. There is no need to twist and turn the facts,” Liew said.

According to a Bloomberg report, Uber is looking into a US$30 million (RM125.9 million) investment that Malaysia’s Retirement Fund Inc made in Uber last year, and a donation made by Uber to the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre at the same time.

Liew said that there is a “probability” of conflict of interest and that Malaysian funds should disclose any investments they have made in Uber.

Amendments to the Land Public Transport Act 2010 was passed by the Dewan Rakyat in July, which effectively make Uber and Grab legal in Malaysia.