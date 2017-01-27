DAP, MCA, Gerakan can meet, so why not PAS and Umno? Hadi asks

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang hit out at critics of his private member’s Bill calling for the upgrade of the Shariah courts. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has written a scathing remark today against critics of his private member’s Bill calling for the upgrade of the Shariah courts, ahead of a rally in support of himself next month.

The PAS president has defended his party and Umno for coming together on the issue, comparing the cooperation to other purported meets between opposition party DAP and Barisan Nasional components MCA and Gerakan.

“It is very unfortunate for those who are uneasy with the meeting between two parties Umno, PAS and Islamic NGOs because of the discussion on the issue of RUU355, but is easy with the meeting between DAP, MCA, Gerakan and so on?” he said in a statement.

RUU355 is the Malay acronym for the Bill for Act 355, or the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, that Hadi aims to amend.

In November last year, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang read his motion for the amended version of his private member’s Bill to amend Act 355 in a bid to expand the punitive powers of the Shariah courts, but he deferred it to the next time Parliament convenes in 2017.

His Bill was tabled with amendments limiting his original proposal, after a meeting with deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Minister Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom had also pledged that he will bring Hadi’s Bill to the conclusion, while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had promised support for the Bill in the recent Umno general assembly.

“Muslims are always counted guilty when there is an effort to implement Islam although for the mutual benefit of saving everyone,” he claimed.

Hadi also accused of those who oppose the alleged move to return to Islam as “paid lackey” who are experiencing a so-called “crisis of values”.

“They can accept a country free of graft but is fine if the leader is a drunk, practise free sex and so on, although the sins are greater than graft.

“They can accept a leader that speaks the truth in his vice because for them it is greater to speak the truth although in vice and continue doing it, because there is no concept of repentance in their understanding,” he claimed.

The Marang MP did specify to whom his attacks were directed.