DAP man claims Malays must vote PH for their survival

Aziz asserted that a 10 per cent swing in Malay votes would be sufficient for PH to win the general election. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, April 2 — DAP’s Abdul Aziz Bari claimed the Malays must support his Pakatan Harapan pact to address problems purportedly plaguing their community.

He cited a parliamentary reply from last year that the National Higher Education Corporation (PTPTN) had some RM2.8 billion in arrears to support his claim.

“Malays must think long and hard this general election,” he said during a rally organised by DAP here yesterday.

Aziz is touted as a possible candidate for the Tebing Tinggi state seat.

He claimed the various issues plaguing the country’s administration would make Malaysia an international outcast.

He asserted that a 10 per cent swing in Malay votes would be sufficient for PH to win the general election.

Aziz then voiced support for a prediction by DAP’s Liew Chin Tong of a so-called “Malay tsunami”.

Tycoon Koon Yew Yin, who spoke at the rally, expressed suspicions about how the federal government was managing the country’s finances.

Among others, he questioned why toll rates at the North-South Expressway should be increased when the volume of traffic was increasing.