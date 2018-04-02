Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DAP man claims Malays must vote PH for their survival

By SYLVIA LOOI

Monday April 2, 2018
09:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Five talking points ahead of Juventus vs Real Madrid clashFive talking points ahead of Juventus vs Real Madrid clash

Malays must vote Pakatan to ensure survival, DAP man saysMalays must vote Pakatan to ensure survival, DAP man says

Former Guatemala dictator Rios Montt dies at 91Former Guatemala dictator Rios Montt dies at 91

The Edit: Explore empathy with ‘Dandara’The Edit: Explore empathy with ‘Dandara’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Aziz asserted that a 10 per cent swing in Malay votes would be sufficient for PH to win the general election. — Picture by Farhan NajibAziz asserted that a 10 per cent swing in Malay votes would be sufficient for PH to win the general election. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, April 2 — DAP’s Abdul Aziz Bari claimed the Malays must support his Pakatan Harapan pact to address problems purportedly plaguing their community.

He cited a parliamentary reply from last year that the National Higher Education Corporation (PTPTN) had some RM2.8 billion in arrears to support his claim.

“Malays must think long and hard this general election,” he said during a rally organised by DAP here yesterday.

Aziz is touted as a possible candidate for the Tebing Tinggi state seat.

He claimed the various issues plaguing the country’s administration would make Malaysia an international outcast.

He asserted that a 10 per cent swing in Malay votes would be sufficient for PH to win the general election.

Aziz then voiced support for a prediction by DAP’s Liew Chin Tong of a so-called “Malay tsunami”.

Tycoon Koon Yew Yin, who spoke at the rally, expressed suspicions about how the federal government was managing the country’s finances.

Among others, he questioned why toll rates at the North-South Expressway should be increased when the volume of traffic was increasing.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram