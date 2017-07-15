DAP leaders to meet again on CEC reelections after RoS silence

The DAP central executive committee will meet to decide its next move after failing to get an official letter from the Registrar of Societies. — Picture by Marcus PheongKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The DAP top tier is to meet next Wednesday to decide its next move after failing to get an official letter from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) ordering it to hold reelections for its central executive committee (CEC).

In a critical statement today, the federal Opposition party’s legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo said DAP has yet to receive any official notice from the RoS as at 5pm yesterday.

“We may now need to move ahead on the basis that the media statement issued by the ROS on Friday, 7 July 2017 is the official notification by the ROS to the DAP of his decision.

“We will write to the ROS on Monday conveying this to him,” Gobind, who is also Puchong MP, said.

He lashed out at the RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah, accusing the latter of being unprofessional by making decisions without basis and demanded his resignation.

In a media statement two Fridays ago, Razin said it has no plans to deregister the DAP, but told the party to hold fresh CEC elections based on a 2012 name list of 2,576 delegates from 865 branches who were eligible to vote.

The RoS had in the same statement rejected the DAP’s previous CEC reelection in September 2013, saying it had breached the party’s constitution as well as the Societies Act.

The RoS had earlier ruled the DAP’s 2012 party polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.