DAP leader rubbishes Zaid’s claim Dr M is Opposition Leader

DAP's Gobind Singh Deo (pic) has dismissed Datuk Zaid Ibrahim’s claim that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is their de facto leader. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― There has been no “silent agreement” among the Opposition that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is their de facto leader, DAP's Gobind Singh Deo today.

In dismissing the claim made by Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, who just joined DAP earlier this week, Gobind said that such a matter was never discussed in the DAP leadership previously.

“I find it strange that Zaid has chosen to make such an announcement as a DAP member without first consulting the party leadership. He should know better,” Gobind, who is a DAP central executive committee member, said in a statement to Malay Mail Online.

Zaid, a former de facto law minister, made the claim in an interview with Malay Mail Online a day after announcing that he was joining the DAP.

MORE TO COME