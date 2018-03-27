DAP is ‘consistently inconsistent’, says MCA deputy president

Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong says DAP’s only mission in GE14 is to terminate BN Chinese leaders from the political scene. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― The Opposition DAP has been constantly changing its statements on the MCA in relation to the upcoming 14th general election (GE14), showing that the party is “consistently inconsistent”, according to MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, for example, issued a press statement on January 31 saying that DAP was on a mission to “terminate” the MCA leadership, but two weeks later DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said it was not true.

“… three days ago in Muar, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said loud and clear that DAP is on a mission to eliminate the Barisan National (BN),” Wee told reporters after launching the 2018 Malaysia-China Tourism Forum here yesterday.

Wee, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, also pointed out that DAP’s only mission in GE14 was to terminate (BN) Chinese leaders from the political scene because DAP contested against MCA or Gerakan in most of the 35 constituencies where it fielded its candidates.

“The fact remains that you (DAP) are standing against MCA and Gerakan. If you said you want to finish off Umno, there is no single seat where you are contesting against them. So, what does that mean? If it is not MCA and Gerakan, who else? That shows DAP is consistently inconsistent,” Wee said.

He agreed with Penang Gerakan chairman Teng Chang Yeow who said on Saturday that DAP’s electoral mission was to politically “kill off” Chinese leaders from other parties in GE14.

Wee also said that the opposition Pakatan Harapan, to which DAP belonged, was a hypocritical alliance because it had pledged to abolish the National Higher Education Loan Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in GE13, but in its GE14 manifesto, it said the PTPTN repayments would be continued until the borrowers’ salary reached RM4,000 per month.

“This is a populist approach and the stealing of BN’s ideas. The government has already taken a measure in which 41,000 holders of first-class degrees are exempted from repaying the PTPTN loans totalling RM1.23 billion,” he said. ― Bernama