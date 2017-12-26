DAP: Hadi’s ‘all-Malay Cabinet’ proposal racist, unconstitutional

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng says Hadi’s proposal for an exclusively Malay-Muslim Cabinet will lead to the dissolution of Malaysia. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — DAP has today condemned PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s proposal for an exclusively Malay-Muslim Cabinet, calling the idea as “clearly unconstitutional”.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said such a “racist” suggestion would lead to the dissolution of Malaysia as it would reduce non-Malays and non-Muslims to citizens of inferior status with diminished rights.

“No non-Malay, non-Muslim and even the vast majority of Malay-Muslims (who are moderate) in Malaysia will accept such an extremist and racist position, that can be identified only with the Talibans,” he said in a statement today.

The Penang chief minister said Hadi’s vision may even frighten off Sabah and Sarawak citizens, eventually causing a major divide between the Malay-Muslims and the rest of the country.

On Friday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said in party mouthpiece Haraka Daily that when a political party wins an election, the leaders and Cabinet members should be made up of the majority race from said victorious party.

He illustrated that if Barisan Nasional wins Malaysia, Malay-Muslims members of Umno as its mainstay party, should make up the line-up of Cabinet members.

Hadi added that since the Federal Constitution recognises Islam as the state religion, Malaysia must be governed by an Islamic concept which elects its leaders from those in the Malay-Muslims groups.

Lim reiterated that DAP had made the right decision to break away from the Islamist party following the death of PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

“Nik Aziz’s moderate and anti-Umno position was replaced by Hadi’s extremist, racist and pro-unity government with Umno.

“DAP is willing to pay any political price to uphold our principles and defend the Federal Constitution by breaking off with PAS.”