DAP govt accused of trying to confuse people with questions on flood allocation

Penang Federal Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said his statement that the federal government had spent RM2 billion for flood mitigation projects in Penang were true and not false allegations. — Picture by KE Ooi GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — The Penang DAP state government’s questioning of the RM2 billion allocation from the federal government for flood mitigation projects is mischievous and aimed at confusing the people, said Penang Federal Action Council chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman.

He said it was embarrassing that Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow, did not know about the flood mitigation projects when the Department of Irrigation and Drainage was aware of it.

Without the allocations, the flood situation in Penang would worsen especially in areas where the Flood Mitigation Plan had been implemented.

Zainal said his statement that the federal government had spent RM2 billion for flood mitigation projects in Penang were true and not false allegations.

Last Saturday, Lim had asked Zainal Abidin to prove that the federal government had spent RM2 billion for flood mitigation projects in Penang.

Ten projects had been completed with an allocation of RM1.49 billion, including in Bertam, Kepala Batas, Georgetown, Sungai Junjung and Sungai Perai under the Ninth Malaysia Plan. — Bernama