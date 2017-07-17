DAP finally receives RoS letter

DAP legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo said the party’s central executive committee would meet this Wednesday to discuss the contents of the RoS letter and issue a statement after. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The DAP received today an official letter from the Registrar of Societies (RoS), 10 days after the agency issued a press statement ordering the Opposition party to hold fresh elections of its leadership.

DAP legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo said the party’s central executive committee (CEC) would meet this Wednesday to discuss the contents of the RoS letter and issue a statement after.

“DAP received official notification of decision from RoS by way of letter this morning,” Gobind wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating further.

The RoS letter came after Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat said yesterday that the RoS must issue an official letter on its instruction for the DAP to hold yet another re-election of its CEC, which the government agency had communicated via a media statement on July 7.

The RoS had deemed the election of DAP’s CEC members and key positions through the re-election on September 29, 2013 as unlawful. The re-election was held after the RoS ruled the 2012 polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.