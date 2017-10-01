Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

DAP failed to provide effective development planning in Penang, Liow says

Sunday October 1, 2017
08:21 AM GMT+8

Tools

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pic) said the DAP-led Penang state government failed to resolve several problems besetting the state since it was ruled by the party nine years ago. ― Bernama picMCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pic) said the DAP-led Penang state government failed to resolve several problems besetting the state since it was ruled by the party nine years ago. ― Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Oct 1— The DAP-led Penang Government has been seen as failing to provide effective development planning to the people in the state.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng also failed to resolve several problems besetting the state since it was ruled by the party nine years ago.

“After administering Penang for nine years, we can see he tried to manipulate state issues by blaming the previous government for issues he failed to settle,” he told reporters after opening the Penang MCA Convention here yesterday night.

Liow, who is also transport minister, said the chief minister was only good at giving various promises to settle various problems in the state, including floods, traffic congestion and the environment.

“I think people in Penang are fed up with his tactics after the situation in the state worsened as the problems were not resolved,” he said.

Also present were MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and state MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng. — Bernama

