DAP faces confidence crisis, says Zahid

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arriving for a gathering with Rela members in a community hall in Lundu, February 12, 2017. — Bernama picLUNDU (Sarawak), Feb 12 — The action of three state assemblymen and a Member of Parliament from Malacca DAP who quitted the party is a manifestation of internal problems and crisis of confidence being faced by the opposition party.

“I was informed three Assemblymen and a Member of Parliament from Malacca have quitted the party,” said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was because the DAP leadership, which conspired with figures who had hit at them at one time, was now receiving opposition from within.

According to him, the people as a whole must make their own analysis on the reliability of their elected representatives from DAP following this latest development.

“We know the conspiracy through this temporary political marriage...the people must understand it,” he said at a media conference after attending a gathering with Rela volunteers at Lundu Community Hall about 80km from Kuching City here today..

“We hope the people can judge for themselves about what is going on among them (DAP), and their performance as elected representatives, who can only crow cleverly but cannot provide effective services,” he added.

Earlier in his speech at the function, which was also attended by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg, he expressed gratitude to the state government in providing an additional allocation of RM16 million to Rela as previously mentioned by former Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Ahmad Zahid urged all the 345,000 Rela personnel throughout Sarawak to fully support Abang Johari who was serious in continuing the excellent leadership of the late Adenan, with the sole intention to develop Sarawak.

He also reminded the voters to come out to cast their votes in the Tanjong Datu state by-election on February 18 as a sign of affection and admiration for the leadership of the late Adenan as well as to fully support his replacement.

Adenan’s widow, Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is Barisan Nasional’s choice to contest in this by-election. — Bernama