DAP eyes Sept 10 for party re-election, RoS yet to agree

DAP vice-president Teresa Kok said the RoS needed to see more documents for verification purpose before it will approve the requested date. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — DAP wants to hold its party re-election on September 10 but is waiting for the greenlight from the Registrar of Society (RoS).

DAP vice-president Teresa Kok said the RoS needed to see more documents for verification purpose before it will approve the requested date, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“We told RoS that we want to hold the party’s re-election as soon as possible — on Sept 10. But the officer said they want to verify certain things,” Kok was quoted as saying.

The Seputeh MP was reported to have met with RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah this morning on the party’s central executive committee (CEC) re-election.

According to the news portal, the RoS is checking on DAP’s delegates list and records of two DAP branches.

“We will go back and furnish the records, we will also furnish the list — with delegates who have left the party and those who have died.

“The director-general also said he needs to discuss the matter with his officers,” Kok was quoted saying further.

She added that the DAP CEC re-election will likely be held in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The same news report also quoted DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke saying today’s meeting was the first the party has had with the current RoS director-general.

The Seremban MP added that Mohammad Razin had not objected to the proposed date during the meeting.

The DAP was ordered to hold fresh elections for its CEC after the RoS ruled its previous September 29, 2013 re-election invalid, purportedly for failing to follow the delegates list for an earlier polls in December 2012 that was also deemed invalid due to a tabulation error.