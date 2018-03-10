DAP couple Zairil, Dyana Sofya to wed before end of year

Penang DAP vice-chairman and Bukit Bendera MP Zairil Khir Johari (centre) and fellow DAP member Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud are expected to tie the knot by the end of the year. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 10 — Wedding bells are on the horizon for DAP couple Zairil Khir Johari and Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud, who are expected to tie the knot at the end of the year.

The couple embarked on a new chapter in their lives after getting engaged at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel here this morning.

The private ceremony was attended by the couple’s friends and family, amid heavy press presence.

Speaking to the press briefly, Zairil said the couple were expected to get married before the end of this year.

“We are very happy and both of our families are very happy as well. We’re also really grateful to everyone who came to today’s ceremony,” Zairil said.

Asked when the marriage ceremony would be held, Zairil only said: “Probably the end of the year, that’s all I’ll say.”

We said yes! #zairilxdyana A post shared by Dyana Sofya (@dyanasmd) on Mar 9, 2018 at 7:41pm PST

Zairil is Penang DAP vice-chairman and Bukit Bendera MP, while Dyana Sofya is a member of the DAP Socialist Youth national executive council

Zairil also asked that the couple and their families’ privacy be respected during this time.

“This is a private moment for both our families, and we would appreciate if we could be given the respect to have it in private,” Zairil said.

The DAP couple’s relationship and alleged affair had been under public scrutiny, following leaked photos and videos of the two together.

In a statement on his Facebook page earlier today, Zairil said his previous and most recent marriage ended last year.

“Today, I am deeply honoured to have my family and closest friends with me in Ipoh to celebrate my engagement to Dyana Sofya. It’s a most special occasion and I’m glad to have the support of those dearest to me.

“I am truly happy to have found in Dyana someone whom I know will make a compatible and supportive partner in life. More importantly, Dyana is loved dearly by all in my family, especially my two children,” Zairil said.