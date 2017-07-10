DAP comes under fire from minister, MP over RoS order

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said DAP was dragging its feet in the matter only to gain political mileage. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The DAP has come under fire for dilly-dallying over the order from the Registrar of Societies for the party to hold a re-election for its Central Executive Committee.

The criticism came from Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan and Balik Pulau MP Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

The RoS had ordered DAP to hold a re-election for its 20 CEC members following complaints by some party members of manipulation of the polls held in December 2012 as well the RoS-ordered re-election held in September 2013.

Abdul Rahman said DAP was dragging its feet in the matter only to gain political mileage.

“Once a re-election is held, the problem is solved,” said Abdul Rahman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, after a gathering organised by the Public-Private Partnership Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department at Menara Usahawan here today.

Abdul Rahman said the decisions of the RoS must be respected. Umno was banned at one time, he said, adding that the party abided by the decision.

“Why is DAP politicising the issue? Don’t tell me it is above the law?” said the Umno Supreme Council member.

Dr Hilmi, meanwhile, said in George Town that DAP was being arrogant and stubborn for not adhering to the RoS decision.

He said the party should respect the country’s laws if it wanted to be respected by the people.

He also said that the announced reluctance of DAP secretary-general and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to hold the re-election could have a negative influence on other political parties.

“What’s their problem? If they want to be the heroes in Pakatan Harapan, they must set a good example and not say something and do something else,” he said to reporters after the UEM Edgenta Berhad presentation of RM100,000 to the Penang Hospital.

Dr Hilmi, who is Deputy Health Minister, said DAP should emulate Umno which abided by the RoS decision banning it in 1987, and set up a new party.

“If a huge party like Umno can implement a RoS order, why can’t the DAP do so?” he asked. — Bernama