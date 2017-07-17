DAP aide implicated in sexual assault case to be charged tomorrow

The 50-year-old DAP aide was arrested last night and will be remanded until tomorrow. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 17 — A DAP aide implicated in a sexual assault case will be charged for using criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman in court here tomorrow.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar confirmed that the state prosecution’s office have given instructions that the 50-year-old suspect be charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

“We will contact his lawyer to bring him to court to face the charge in court tomorrow,” he said in a text message to reporters.

The suspect, who is a special officer to a DAP assemblyman, was remanded last Thursday by the police to assist in investigations into allegations that he had molested a 21-year-old college student.

He was released on Saturday after the magistrate denied an application to extend his remand.

The former city councillor was alleged to have sexually assaulted the student at a car park of an entertainment outlet in Beach Street on late July 6.

Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of another person carries a jail sentence of up to 10 years, whipping, a fine or any two punishments upon conviction.

The college student who worked as a part-time waitress held a news conference in George Town with Parti Cinta Malaysia last week relating her alleged molest by the DAP aide late at night on July 6.

She claimed the man made unwanted advances towards her by groping her genitals in a dark alley outside an entertainment outlet at Beach Street and that he subsequently masturbated and ejaculated on her when she snubbed him.