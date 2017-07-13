Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

DAP aide arrested over molest case

By Opalyn Mok

Thursday July 13, 2017
10:34 PM GMT+8

A special officer to a DAP assemblyman was arrested in George Town over allegations of sexual assault. — AFP file picA special officer to a DAP assemblyman was arrested in George Town over allegations of sexual assault. — AFP file picGEORGE TOWN, July 13 – A special officer to a DAP assemblyman was arrested here today over allegations of sexual assault.

George Town northeast district police chief Asst Comm Anuar Omar said the man, in his early 40s, was arrested after he was called in for questioning today.

“Urine tests will be conducted. We will reveal facts of the arrest later,” he said in a WhatsApp message to reporters.

He also confirmed that the former councillor will be brought to the magistrate’s court for a remand application tomorrow.

The DAP member is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force with intent to outrage a person’s modesty.

Last Thursday, a 21-year-old waitress lodged a police report alleging the man sexually assaulted her after she followed him to a car park.

She alleged he had forcibly hugged and kissed her, demanded that she perform oral sex on him and, when she rejected his advances, masturbated and ejaculated on her.

She further alleged that he offered to pay for her to “spend the night” with him, but she had rejected him and pleaded with him to let her go.

She immediately went to lodge a police report after he drove off in his car.

