Man kills ailing wife, two kids in murder-suicide in JB

JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Jalan Utama 41, Rini Residence, Mutiara Rini, here today.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Noor Hashim Mohamad said R. Pubalan, 52, was found hanging from the ceiling in a room on the upper floor of the house while the bodies of his son P. Sharveen, 14, and his daughter, P. Krishna, nine, were found in another room.

“Pubalan’s wife, P. Jeya, 46, who was reported to be ill and undergoing haemodialysis, was found dead on a bed near the living room,” he told reporters at the scene.

Noor Hashim said the police received a call about the incident at the double-storey terrace house about 2.30pm from a male friend of Pubalan, who had gone to the house.

“As the man entered the house compound, he discovered a note on the windscreen of Pubalan’s car that said the house was unlocked,” he said.

He said the investigation team also found a note on the dressing table in the room where Pubalan’s body was found.

Noor Hashim added that the bodies were sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are treating Pubalan’s death as sudden death and investigating P. Jeya and the children’s deaths under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, according to him.

Meanwhile, C. Kumar, who lives next door to the family, noticed that Pubalan had been rather quiet lately.

Expressing shock over the deaths, Kumar, 46, who works as a technician in Singapore, said he and Pubalan hardly exchanged words in the last two months.

“I saw him going out to buy breakfast at 9am and his son was also playing outside the house,” he said.

He said he was saddened by the incident as Pubalan’s children often came to his house to play with his children. — Bernama