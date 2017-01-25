Dad cries foul after school refuses Penang-born children

Vengadeswaran, speaking to reporters outside the state Education Department in George Town, said his three children were suddenly dropped from school last year, January 25, 2017. ― Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 25 ― One wanted to be a soldier to serve the country, one wanted to be a lawyer and another, a policewoman.

But M Vengadeswaran said his three Penang-born children aged 12, 11 and 10 respectively were barred from returning to SJK (T) Mak Mandin in Butterworth when the new school year started because their birth certificates stated they were not Malaysian.

“In January 2016, they were suddenly stopped from going to school and the school told us to check with the Education Department,” the 44-year-old lorry driver told reporters here today.

He said the Education Department told him to rectify the citizenship issue with the National Registration Department (NRD).

“As their birth certificates do not have my name as the father and their mother has left, I did DNA tests to prove that they are my children and submitted that to the NRD to get proper identification for them as Malaysians,” he said.

Vengadeswaran explained that he is not named as the father in his children’s birth certificates because he did not officially register his traditional Hindu wedding at a temple to the children’s Indonesian mother.

She returned to her home country seven years ago. He added that they have since lost all contact.

Vengadeswaran, who is Malaysian, said all three of his children: Suriya, 12, Agilandaswari, 11 and Thuranayagi, 10, were born at the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

He added that he was a single father and raised them with his sisters’ help.

Last June, he submitted the DNA tests along with his applications for his children to the NRD, with the help of M Ganesan from a new non-governmental organisation called Freedom.

After getting a letter from the NRD stating it was processing his application and showing it to the Education Department, his children were allowed to resume schooling.

But their education lasted only five months.

“The NRD officially rejected my application in November last year so when my children went back to school this year, they were told to go home,” Vengadeswaran said.

Vengadeswaran’s family and friends holding placards in front of the state Education Department office in George Town, January 25, 2017. This morning, Ganesan and his supporters briefly demonstrated outside the state Education Department’s office at Jalan Bukit Gambir here before handing over a memorandum to the director demanding the three children be allowed to resume their schooling.

“The secretary-general of the Ministry of Education Datuk Seri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof said that all undocumented children will be allowed enrolment provided one of their parents is a Malaysian,” Ganesan said, referring to a news report last year quoting the official.

“Vengadeswaran has claimed paternity through DNA matching by the Jabatan Kimia of the government and yet, the NRD refuses to accept that this is sufficient to meet the requirements for granting citizenship to the three children based on the provisions in the Federal Constitution,” the activist added.

Ganesan is assisting Vengadeswaran to appeal to the NRD for the children’s citizenship documentations through a lawyer.

“If they continue to reject his applications, then we will take them to court over this,” he said.

He said the Education Department should not deny the children an education just because they were undocumented.

“The issue with the NRD may drag on but the children’s education must not be interrupted because of this,” he added.

Penang Education Department director Shaari Osman was not available to meet with them this morning but they had fixed an appointment for a meeting this Friday to discuss reinstating the children in school.

Later, when asked to comment, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P.Ramasamy said it does not make sense that these children were first allowed to attend school and suddenly told to leave.

“Children’s education must not be affected. I will check on this matter. If Kedah allows stateless children to go to school, then the Education Department here should do the same,” he said.