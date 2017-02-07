Cycling body looks into helping stateless cyclist

Mohd Justin Felix Nagel (far right) is seen with the Johor junior cycling team. — Picture via Twitter/Sini Laken!KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Johor Cycling Association said it will gather information that will allow it to decide how to resolve the case of stateless cyclist Mohd Justin Felix Nagel.

New Straits Times Online quoted the association’s secretary Anuar Noor Ali as saying that the 15-year-old Muar-based cyclist was under the state High-Performance Sports Unit programme.

“As he is a Johor cyclist, we will look into how we can help him.

“But first, we need all the documents, such as his applications to the National Registration Department and the department’s responses. We need to find a solution that will not burden the cyclist, but we will also follow procedures,” Anuar reportedly said.

Mohd Justin is touted as having the potential to represent Malaysia at international competitions, but can’t join the national junior squad because he is not a citizen.

Mohd Justin’s statelessness is the latest case to be highlighted in Malaysia in recent weeks, with one difference, the teen was born in Itzhoe, Germany, unlike the other reported cases involving children born in Malaysia but without citizenship.