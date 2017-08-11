Customs seizes record 8,000kg pangolin scales worth RM100m in Sabah

Sabah Customs Department director Datuk Janathan Kandok (third from left) with one of the 226 sacks of pangolin scales weighing a total of 8,000kg seized at the Sepanggar Bay container port last July 29. KOTA KINABALU, Aug 11 — The Sabah Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle some 8,000kg of pangolin scales worth RM100 million to China.

Its director Datuk Janathan Kandok said the seizure at the Sepanggar Bay port was made last July 29, following a tip-off that led to an inspection of two containers bound for China.

“The inspection on both the containers led to the discovery of some 226 sacks containing the scales,” he told a news conference today.

Authorities also arrested a 43-year-old local man who owned the company that was shipping the scales to China.

“The scales are believed to be worth some US$3,000 (RM12,886) per kilogramme on the black market, he said, adding that each bag contained between 30kg and 50kg of pangolin scales.

The scales are estimated to have been harvested from 16,000 pangolins.

But Kandok said the department is uncertain if the scales were all from local pangolins, adding that they could have been smuggled in from neighbouring countries.

The scales are estimated to have been harvested from 16,000 pangolins.“The amount of pangolins is so high [sic], it’s doubtful it could all be from Sabah,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967, which criminalises the import or export of prohibited goods.

Those convicted can be fined between 10 and 20 times the value of the smuggled goods or jailed a maximum three years, or both.

Kandok noted that the pangolin scales are under an import ban under the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686).

This is the biggest seizure of pangolin scales in Sabah, and possibly the country following the seizure of 700kg last May.

There has been a spate of trafficked wildlife products seizures in the country which has led to Malaysia has been singled out by conservationists as a major transit point for the illegal trafficking of endangered species.

Pangolins are the world’s most poached animal as its meat and scales are perceived to have medicinal benefits.