Customs seize another eight tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales

Customs officials show off the elephant tusks and pangolin scales seized from two containers at Sepanggar Port in Sabah on August 29, 2017. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Sept 8 — The Customs Department has made another wildlife seizure of RM80.5 million worth of ivory and pangolin scales.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said that the seizure was made last August 29 from two containers at the Sepanggar container port terminal in Sabah.

“The elephant tusks and scales are believed to have originated from Nigeria and were imported through a neighbouring country before this. We also believe they were bound for China,” he told a news conference here.

Customs officers had intercepted the cargo in August and found the 1,148 pieces of elephant tusk weighing three tonnes and five tonnes of pangolin scales hidden in sacks of ground nuts.

The ivory are believed to be worth RM9.9 million while the scales were worth RM70.6 million.

A 43-year-old local man has been remanded to facilitate investigation into the case.