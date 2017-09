Customs Dept to be corporatised by January, says Treasury Sec-Gen

Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Customs Department will be corporatised in January next year, after being delayed due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), said Treasury Secretary General, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

“It’s in the process as we speak. By January 2018, I hope we will have a corporatised Customs Department,” he said at the GST Conference 2017 here today. — Bernama