Customs Dept detain couple for fraudulent GST claims of more than RM25m

Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said the male suspect, who is a businessman, was arrested last August 25 in Ipoh, Perak, while the wife, was arrested last August 27 in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriPUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 ― The Royal Customs Department has detained a married couple for fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund claim through the GST-03 statement, involving nearly RM25.58 million.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam said the male suspect, who is a businessman, was arrested last August 25 in Ipoh, Perak, while the wife, was arrested last August 27 in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

“The bank accounts of both the suspects have also been frozen for investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

He said both the suspects would be charged in the Ipoh Sessions Court in Perak tomorrow.

He said the suspects were detained after several months of investigation by the National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team (NRRET).

“The department is now identifying several others believed to be involved, and also those who have been deceived by the couple to make the fraudulent claims,” he added.

On the GST collection, Subromaniam said RM41.2 billion was collected last year and the amount exceeded the target of RM39 billion. ― Bernama