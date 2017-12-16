Curfew in ESSZone waters extended to Jan 1

The curfew requires all residents in these districts to refrain from entering the waters between 6pm and 6 am, he said in a statement here today. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — The dusk-to-dawn curfew in the waters off seven districts under the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ended at 6pm today has been extended to Jan 1, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

He said the curfew covered the waters off the Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran districts.

Ramli said the curfew period had been extended to prevent intrusion of terrorists who threaten the security of international researchers and tourists visiting the resort islands.

Based on investigations, the Abu Sayyaf and other militant groups in the southern Philippines attempted cross-border crimes including abductions, he said.

Ramli also said he had authorised all the relevant district police chiefs to issue permits to applicants who meet the conditions for fishing and other pressing needs in the areas under curfew. — Bernama